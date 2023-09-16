Winemaker dies while trying to save colleague who fainted in wine vat

A winemaker died in Italy while trying to save a colleague who fainted in a wine vat.
A winemaker died in Italy while trying to save a colleague who fainted in a wine vat.(VIGILI DEL FUOCO via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A winemaker reportedly died in northern Italy on Thursday while trying to save his colleague who had passed out in a wine vat.

It happened at a winery in the city of Treviso.

Authorities say the man’s co-worker had fainted from carbon monoxide fumes while doing maintenance work.

They were working in a processing tank that had just been emptied of wine when fumes from the fermentation process overwhelmed them.

Neither of them had breathing apparatuses or safety harnesses.

A local trade union official is pushing for more action to prevent workplace deaths.

The official cited a recent plea by Italian President Sergio Mattarella to beef up training following a series of workplace accidents.

Those situations included a man who died when cheese rounds fell on him earlier this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on JBER
A photo by JoeJoe Prince, dated approximately 2013, shows Eugene "Buzzy" Peltola, Jr., atop a...
Friends, family reflect on life and death of Eugene ‘Buzzy’ Peltola, Jr.
Third and Ingra homeless encampment in Anchorage
Plane tickets out of Anchorage send homeless residents to Washington, Oklahoma and Texas
Water from the Kenai River is lapping at the doorstep of a home in the Kenai Keys subdivision
Homeowners along the Kenai River fight rising flood waters
A state of emergency has been declared due to floods in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
State of emergency declared in Kenai Peninsula Borough due to flooding

Latest News

Runway expansion at Wasilla Airport breaks ground
Runway expansion at Wasilla Airport breaks ground
file
ASD, Assembly discuss projected 2025 budget deficit at joint meeting
Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands with his attorneys Tony...
Texas Senate begins deliberations at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped