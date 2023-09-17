1 dead in Anchorage crash, vehicle engulfed in flames

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A person is dead after police found a vehicle engulfed in flames near the Glenn Highway and Richardson Frontage Road, the Anchorage Police Department wrote in a statement.

APD dispatch got an automated message from an iPhone, at 5:02 a.m. Sunday, that a person had been in a crash near the Glenn Highway and the Fort Richardson exit. At 5:05 a.m., Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson fire and police personnel responded to fire in trees near the Richardson Frontage Road and found the vehicle on fire, APD wrote. APD also responded to the scene.

A person was declared dead on scene.

Richardson Frontage Road was reduced to one lane as crews worked the scene. Collision details are under investigation.

