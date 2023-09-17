1 dead in Klondike Court vehicle fire, Anchorage’s 9th fatal fire of 2023

By Joe Cadotte
Sep. 17, 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames Saturday night in the 4600 block of Klondike Court, where a person was found dead, Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd wrote in an email.

A fire engine responded to the fire at 6:09 p.m. and arrived at 6:11 p.m., Boyd wrote, and found the vehicle “fully involved in fire.” Witnesses said someone had been in the vehicle when it was on fire and that a “person was unaccounted for,” Boyd wrote. Crews searched the vehicle where they found the person dead.

The fire was likely caused by an improperly discarded smoking material, based on witness statements and evidence at the scene.

“This tragic fire serves to remind us of the dangers associated with fires,” Boyd wrote.

This is Anchorage’s ninth fatal fire of 2023 and the 15th in the state. The identity of the fire victim is being confirmed by a medical examiner’s office and won’t be released until next of kin is notified.

