Home struck by stolen vehicle on Island Lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 14-year-old is accused of stealing and driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and crashing it into a home on Island Lake Saturday night, Alaska State Troopers wrote in their daily dispatch.

The Soldotna AST K-9 team said they had responded to a stolen vehicle at 8:58 p.m. in Nikiski and found the juvenile, who is accused of causing significant damage to the vehicle and about $20,000 in damage to the home. The 14-year-old had already been on probation for vehicle theft and 1st degree eluding at the time of the crash, AST wrote.

The juvenile was arrested and taken to the Kenai Peninsula Youth Facility were he was remanded on vehicle theft, violating probation and two counts of criminal mischief.

