Hitting pause on the active weather until late Tuesday night

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some lingering showers are falling across Southcentral Alaska this morning as an area of low pressure continues to weaken in the northern Gulf of Alaska.

This will primarily keep any rain showers through Prince William Sound and through parts of the Matanuska and Copper River Basin. It’s even possible that Hatcher Pass could see some additional snow through the first part of the day as colder air aloft remains with us.

While we have been dealing with an exceptionally wet stretch of weather for Southcentral, things will begin to calm down today and Tuesday. This will allow for some sunshine to return to the region, with highs warming into the mid-50s. While this is seasonal for this time of year, it’s quickly beginning to look and feel like autumn across much of the state.

Speaking of the cooler and more fall-like weather pattern, areas of the North Slope will see some wintry mix today, as a weak low over the Northwestern Arctic Borough remains locked in place. This will also lead to temperatures through much of the Slope region staying in the 30s for highs. While areas of wintry mix can’t be ruled out, as temperatures warm through the day a changeover to rain is quite possible.

The heaviest rain for today will remain in Southeast Alaska, where up to an inch is possible for the Southern Inner Channels. Rain and winds up to 35 mph will impact much of the Panhandle today, with the heaviest rain arriving in the evening hours. Like Southcentral, Southeast is largely trending on the drier side for Tuesday before more widespread rain returns by midweek.

For all of the Gulf Coast region, rain will be moderate to heavy at times by Wednesday as our next low moves in. With overcast skies and rain showers in the forecast, it’s very likely we’ll see temperatures Wednesday struggle to break out of the upper 40s.

It’s also important to note that cooler weather into the night will start meaning frost potential for Southcentral.

Have a safe and pleasant Monday!

