Jackpot for Powerball drawing reaches $638 million

FILE - Organizers said Monday's jackpot reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no...
FILE - Organizers said Monday's jackpot reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no grand prize winner.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Powerball now has an estimated $638 million jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot is the 10th-largest in the history of the lottery game.

Organizers said it reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no grand prize winner.

That’s the third-largest pot of 2023, with one drawing bringing in more than $1 billion.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 PFD payments coming in early October
A person is dead after police found a vehicle engulfed in flames near the Glenn Highway and...
1 dead in Anchorage crash involving vehicle engulfed in flames
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Wasilla man killed in early morning head-on crash
FILE: Generic fire photo
1 dead in Klondike Court vehicle fire, Anchorage’s 9th fatal fire of 2023
Palmer's Christy Marvin won her record-breaking 7th Equinox Marathon on Saturday in Fairbanks.
Christy Marvin wins record-breaking 7th Equinox Marathon, first-time marathoner from Juneau takes men’s title

Latest News

Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.
Missile launcher mount found on interstate highway, police say
Five Americans detained in Iran are making their way home. (CNN, POOL, QATAR MINISTRY OF...
US, Iran strike a prisoner deal; 5 Americans freed
Authorities said Melvin Phillip Emde was arrested in Tift County, Georgia.
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off