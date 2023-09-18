Wasilla man killed in early morning head-on crash

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A 26-year-old Wasilla resident was killed early Saturday morning when the car he was driving collided head-on with a truck.

Alaska State Troopers identified Tyler Baldwin as the man who died after the Pontiac Trans-Am he was driving crossed the center line while taking a turn on West Fairview Loop near Wellsite Road in Wasilla around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Baldwin’s Pontiac collided with a Ford pickup that was in the oncoming lane. Troopers said the driver of the pickup was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said Baldwin’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and added that his next of kin have been notified.

