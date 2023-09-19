ANSEP’s Acceleration Academy offers college credits to high school students for free

FastCast morning digital headlines for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program (ANSEP), run through the University of Alaska, offers an Acceleration Academy that allows students to take full-time college classes while still in high school. The program, for students in grades 8 through 12, is free and can help families save on college costs as well as give students a head start on their careers.

“By the time they’re out as a 12th grader, if they start with us as a ninth grader, they’ll have accumulated at least two years of college before graduating from high school,” ANSEP’s University of Alaska Anchorage regional director Janelle Marie Anausuk Sharp said.

The Acceleration Academy is currently offered at UA campuses in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Bethel and Kotzebue. At 187 students, this year’s class is the largest in the program’s history.

Sharp said the program is open to all students, not just Alaska Natives, and taking STEM classes like science and engineering isn’t required at the high school level. She said once students graduate from the academy there’s no requirement they complete their college education at the University of Alaska.

“But we really encourage them because we are trying to keep our students here as leaders when they graduate from high school and college,” she said. “Because we really believe that our people are going to make the best decisions for our communities.”

The program is currently taking applications for the spring semester, summer program and students who are interested in participating next fall.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 PFD payments coming in early October
A person is dead after police found a vehicle engulfed in flames near the Glenn Highway and...
1 dead in Anchorage crash involving vehicle engulfed in flames
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Wasilla man killed in early morning head-on crash
FILE: Generic fire photo
1 dead in Klondike Court vehicle fire, Anchorage’s 9th fatal fire of 2023
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi administers the House oath of office to Rep. Mary Peltola...
Investigators arrive at site of plane crash that killed Eugene ‘Buzzy’ Peltola, Jr.

Latest News

FastCast morning digital headlines for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Morning FastCast Sept. 18, 2023
1 dead in Klondike Court vehicle fire, Anchorage’s 9th fatal fire of 2023
1 dead in Klondike Court vehicle fire, Anchorage’s 9th fatal fire of 2023
Wasilla man killed in early morning head-on crash
Wasilla man killed in early morning head-on crash
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
1 dead in Anchorage crash involving vehicle engulfed in flames