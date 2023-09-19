A look back at Typhoon Merbok’s havoc in Western Alaska

A look back at Typhoon Merbok’s havoc in Western Alaska
By Melissa Frey
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One year ago, people in Western Alaska were waiting for the water to recede and the winds to calm so they could clean up from one of the most destructive storms to ever hit that region.

The remnants of Typhoon Merbok left a wake of damage in communities like Golovan, Hooper Bay, Nome and many others along the Bering Sea.

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey takes us back to the weeks last fall when fellow Alaskans were surviving a dangerous storm and its aftermath.

