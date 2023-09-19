Multiple Alaska school districts close on bomb threat report

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Multiple school districts across the state reported threats made to their schools Tuesday and have closed campuses, sending hundreds of students home.

It was unclear exactly how many school districts were affected, but both districts in Dillingham in Western Alaska and Metlakatla in Southeast Alaska reported threats that forced evacuations.

The Anchorage School District — the state’s largest by student population — also confirmed a threat made via email but said schools will remain open Tuesday, citing that the threat is “broad in nature and lacks specific information.”

“Regardless, we are taking this threat seriously,” the district wrote in a letter to parents.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a request for information by saying authorities are aware of the threats and are working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Annette Island School District, which oversees three schools including Metlakatla High School, reported that 25 separate districts across the state had received a bomb threat and that officials in their district made the decision to evacuate all buildings.

“We DO NOT believe this is a credible threat, but we have chosen to evacuate all AISD buildings and will have MPD do a sweep of all buildings,” the district wrote in a Facebook post, which added that parents can pick up their kids at Wil la mootk Counseling Center.

The elementary and middle/high school in Dillingham wrote in a Facebook post on the school district page that officials there also evacuated buildings and closed school for the day.

“Because this was a statewide threat, local, statewide and National law enforcement will be investigating,” the district said. “Unless otherwise informed, school will be open tomorrow as usual.”

The Hoonah City School District also closed schools for the day on account of an “emergency alarm.”

