Skies clear with a break between storms across Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are signs of fall moving in all around us - the leaves starting to turn yellow, the termination dust on the mountains, and the chilly mornings, but on this September evening the sun is shining bright and Ship Creak is still hosting anglers hoping for the late Summer catch.

September is the wettest month on average for Anchorage, and this year has been no different. More than two inches of rain have fallen so far this month, and we’ve only seen 4 out of the last 26 days without measurable precipitation. Monday was one of those days and we’ll likely see dry weather for most of Tuesday as well.

The skies are clearing across Southcentral Monday night as we’re entering a break between storms, but those clear skies also will mean a chilly start Tuesday. Be ready for temperatures in the 30s across Anchorage, with below-freezing temperatures likely in the Susitna Valley, near Soldotna, and across the Copper River Basin.

The clouds will return Tuesday afternoon, with rain likely by early Wednesday. This will be the one storm of the week with showers wrapping up by Thursday afternoon.

There are currently no other storms on the horizon, which would leave us with at least four dry days in a row, Friday through Monday. We haven’t seen an dry stretch of weather that long in nearly four weeks!

Enjoy the sunshine Tuesday, and know more is coming at the end of the week!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

