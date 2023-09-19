Sunny today, widespread rain with snow above 3k feet by Wednesday

The wet weather will only persist for up to two days before drier conditions return
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:01 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska woke up this morning to the coldest it’s been since early May. Many areas dropped at or below freezing, with frost widespread across the region.

This came as a ridge of high pressure nestled into the region through the night and allowed for some clear skies across the region. It also provided a stunning display of the aurora through the overnight hours.

Enjoy the sunny and quiet weather on Tuesday as clouds are set to make a return into the night. These clouds will bring rain and snow to Southcentral, with the snow likely above 3,000 feet. The widespread rain will stay with us through Wednesday and gradually taper off Thursday. It’s possible that many areas of Southcentral could see anywhere from half an inch of rainfall to nearly an inch and a half. The good news with this system is that as it tapers off by Thursday, we’ll see drier weather make a return and linger through the weekend.

Autumn officially begins Friday, with peeks of sunshine making a return across Southcentral and daily highs into next week staying in the low- to mid-50s.

Southeast Alaska will also see widespread rain also make a return Wednesday morning into Thursday, where both days could bring up to an inch of rain. This wet weather will be very beneficial to the region, as abnormally dry conditions are beginning to pop up on the drought monitor for the Panhandle. Expect daily rain for much of Southeast through the weekend and into early next week, although Saturday will likely bring the driest day.

Have a sunny and wonderful Tuesday!

