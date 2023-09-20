FBI searching for South Anchorage bank robbery suspect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A bank robbery Tuesday at an Oceanview neighborhood bank has led the Federal Bureau of Investigation to initiate a search for the man responsible.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office said in a release that a man entered the Global Credit Union branch on Industry Way near Huffman Road at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday and pointed a gun at employees.

The man demanded money, then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the FBI.

Officials described the man as standing between 5 foot 4 inches, and 5′7″ and with a “slim build.”

The FBI asked that any information in connection to the robbery be forwarded to the FBI tips website or by calling 907 276-4441.

(Photo courtesy Federal Bureau of Investigation)

