Municipal IT director resigns after city election dispute

By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The municipal IT director resigned Tuesday from his role, according to the mayor’s office, amid allegations he was implicated in a plan to possibly overturn some results of the April city election.

Information Technology Director Marc Dahl sent his resignation to Mayor Dave Bronson on Tuesday evening, according to Bronson’s spokesperson Veronica Hoxie.

A challenge last week by the Anchorage Assembly stems from an investigation into the April 4 election in which Graham filed a complaint to challenge the voting results one week after the election, but did so just hours after Dahl created the policy that Graham based her complaint on.

Municipal Ombudsman Darrel Hess said Dahl created unofficial IT policy so some results could be overturned. Hess recommended Bronson fire Dahl.

The mayor says Dahl needed to resign because he did not follow rules for starting a new policy. But he also said he does not see any evidence Dahl did anything illegal.

The Assembly last week approved a resolution to authorize the Assembly Chair Christopher Constant to subpoena the mayor’s office for documents and testimony related to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

