2 off-duty firefighters save man’s life at Patriots game

Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game on Sunday. (Source: WCVB, Dennis Cannon, CNN)
By Shaun Chaiyabhat, WCVB
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WCVB) – Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game on Sunday.

About 10 minutes before the start of the game at Gilette Stadium, off-duty firefighter Mark McCullough saw a man on the ground and ran to help.

McCullough was joined by another man, who was a total stranger, and both started doing CPR on the victim.

As it turns out, the other man who jumped in to help was also an off-duty firefighter.

Thankfully, their quick actions saved the man’s life. After about a minute of CPR, he started breathing on his own.

“We just happened to be in the right spot at the right time,” McCullough said.

McCullough said he did not know the other firefighter prior to that night, but a new friendship was born from a brotherhood.

“That’s what we do, this our job,” he said. “We’re here to help the public and help people, whether we’re off-duty or on duty, that’s what we like to do. We have to. I’m glad we were there.”

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

