Anchorage Assembly members comment on IT director Dahl’s resignation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration has announced information and technology director Marc Dahl resigned late Tuesday night.

Some assembly members said Wednesday they were not shocked by the news of the IT director’s resignation — if anything, they were wondering why it took so long.

This all dates back to ombudsman Darrel Hess’s final report of Dahl’s involvement in the April 4 election. Hess’s investigation found Dahl created unofficial IT policy — possibly to interfere with some results of the April 4 municipal election — and recommended in his report that Dahl be fired.

Assembly chair Chris Constant said he is frustrated that it took so long for the mayor to get Dahl’s resignation. The ombudsman’s final report came out on Aug. 17.

Constant also questioned why the mayor didn’t fire Dahl himself.

“You know, the mayor is responsible for personnel decisions at the executive level of the administrative branch of our government. So I think that’s really a proper question for the mayor — you know, why did you choose this path,” Constant said.

However Cross said it was “inevitable” that the mayor would eventually get Dahl’s resignation.

“I think that just given the political climate and the concern around it, I think that was probably for the best,” Cross said.

Bronson said in a statement that “Mr. Dahl has respectfully resigned from his position as the director of information technology for the municipality of Anchorage to pursue new career opportunities. Mr. Dahl has had a successful career in both the private and public sector, including seven years of dedicated service to our city. We thank Mr. Dahl for his service to the community and wish him the best of luck.”

The assembly is also taking legal action to investigate the circumstances surrounding the April election. Assembly counsel is working to subpoena documents and testimony — and if needed, pursue litigation to compel the production of records related to the alleged election tampering case.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.