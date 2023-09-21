APD searching for suspect in Midtown Anchorage

Afternoon FastCast Sept. 20, 2023
By Shannon Cole
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police are searching for a suspect with a felony warrant near Midtown.

An officer on patrol noticed 27-year-old Chance J. Lealao, who then fled the area on foot. Lealao has long black hair, a thin build, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts and no footwear.

APD has established a perimeter in the area between West 16th Avenue to the north and West 23rd Avenue to the south, encompassing much of the space near the Chester Creek trail south of the Chester Creek Sports Complex.

APD says a drone and canines may be used to locate the suspect.

Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Those that live in the area are instructed to follow the directions of officers in the area. If residents see anyone on their property, APD has asked them to call 911.

This is a developing story.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

