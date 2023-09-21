Manatee rescued from storm drain in Florida

Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.
Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.(Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) via CNN Newsourcee)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert.

After getting the report about the grounded manatee in Port Richey, officials brought biologists, law enforcement, and firefighters together to rescue it.

Staff from Clearwater Marine Aquarium also took part.

The juvenile-small adult male manatee had an abrasion on its head, but the full extent of its injuries was not clear, so the aquarium took it to Zoo Rampa for evaluation.

The plan is to release the manatee back into the wild as soon as it is medically cleared.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bank robbery Tuesday at an Oceanview neighborhood bank has led the Federal Bureau of...
FBI searching for South Anchorage bank robbery suspect
Anchorage Police made an arrest of a suspect who was the subject of an hourslong search.
Midtown Anchorage search for suspect ends in arrest
12 Alaska school districts receive threats of violence
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on JBER
Anchorage City Hall.
Municipal IT director resigns after city election dispute

Latest News

Rain showers taper off as summer officially comes to an end
Rain showers taper off as summer officially comes to an end
Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game...
2 off-duty firefighters save man's life at Patriots game
FILE - Anthony Sanchez, right, is escorted into a Cleveland County courtroom for a preliminary...
Man executed for the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma dance student
FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.