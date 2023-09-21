Rain showers taper off as summer officially comes to an end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Summer is coming to an end and so is the wet weather that has inundated Southcentral for several weeks. With many areas having already seen upwards of an inch, if not more, this brings the yearly total to just under 17 inches of precipitation. That’s enough to keep Anchorage at the 4th wettest year through September 20. While additional rain will fall today across Southcentral, many areas are already beginning to dry out. We’ll hold onto just some scattered activity through the remainder of today, with some late day peeks of sunshine looking possible.

Further into Southeast, a flood watch still remains in effect for much of the panhandle. This will continue through Friday morning, where excess runoff could lead to minor flooding across parts of the region. Many waterways through Juneau have already seen some flood advisories, with an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain possible through the next 24 hours. There is a chance some locations could exceed an additional 2 inches of rain, but expect a drier trend as we close the door on this week and welcome in the weekend.

Autumn officially begins Friday evening, as the sun crosses the imaginary line of the equator and begins it’s journey south to the Tropic of Capricorn. While it’s already begun to feel like fall across much of the state, we’ll trade the cool and rainy weather for cooler weather with some sunshine. This trend will likely continue through the middle to the end of next week, where daily highs will warm into the lower 50s. With clearer skies expected through the night, there’s also a high probability many areas across Southcentral could see daily areas of morning frost.

While we’ve already officially seen our first freeze of the season, the outlook ahead still favors overnight lows remaining above freezing. However, as September draws to a close, it won’t be long when we see the return of nightly lows dropping below freezing.

