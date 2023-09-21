Signs of the changing seasons are showing up all over Alaska

Wednesday weather update from Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Wednesday weather update from Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From Southwest Alaska through Southcentral and to Southeast, many Alaskans were hit with heavy rain Wednesday. That storm also brought in snow to elevations above about 3,000 feet.

Dropping snow levels and changing colors, Oh My! Eye spy with my little eye...signs of the changing seasons all around...

Posted by Melissa Frey on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

With bright yellow leaves on the trees and snow in the mountains, fall has most certainly arrived in Alaska — even before the equinox.

The storm that brought the heavy rain Wednesday will move east Thursday. This means dry weather is on the way for Western Alaska early Thursday, and Southcentral will return to dry conditions by Thursday afternoon.

Further south and east, an atmospheric river will continue to deliver heavy rain to Southeast Alaska through early Friday. Many areas, including Juneau and Sitka, will see 4 to 6 inches of rain from this storm. A flood watch is still in effect for potential flooding.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 Alaska school districts receive threats of violence
2023 PFD payments coming in early October
Anchorage police ask public to name worst intersections for red light runners
Anchorage police ask public for help in identifying worst intersections for red light runners
Prison fencing
‘The people that are incarcerated are human beings too’: ACLU of Alaska questions deaths surrounding DOC prisoners
A bank robbery Tuesday at an Oceanview neighborhood bank has led the Federal Bureau of...
FBI searching for South Anchorage bank robbery suspect

Latest News

Signs of the changing seasons are showing up all over Alaska.
Signs of the changing seasons showing up all over Alaska
Heavy rain for Southcentral, with a flood watch for Southeast
Heavy rain for Southcentral Alaska, flood watches for Southeast
Heavy rain for Southcentral, with a flood watch for Southeast
Heavy rain for Southcentral, with a flood watch for Southeast
Rain returns Wednesday, but a break from the wet weather is coming.
Rain returns Wednesday, but a break from the wet weather is coming