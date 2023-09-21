Signs of the changing seasons are showing up all over Alaska.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From Southwest Alaska through Southcentral and to Southeast, many Alaskans were hit with heavy rain Wednesday. That storm also brought in snow to elevations above about 3,000 feet.

Dropping snow levels and changing colors, Oh My! Eye spy with my little eye...signs of the changing seasons all around... Posted by Melissa Frey on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

With bright yellow leaves on the trees and snow in the mountains, fall has most certainly arrived in Alaska — even before the equinox.

The storm that brought the heavy rain Wednesday will move east Thursday. This means dry weather is on the way for Western Alaska early Thursday, and Southcentral will return to dry conditions by Thursday afternoon.

Further south and east, an atmospheric river will continue to deliver heavy rain to Southeast Alaska through early Friday. Many areas, including Juneau and Sitka, will see 4 to 6 inches of rain from this storm. A flood watch is still in effect for potential flooding.

