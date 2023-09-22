Sunnier skies and seasonal weather takes hold across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The rain has come to an end across much of Southcentral, with only spotty showers occurring. Heavy rain is still impacting parts of Southeast, where a flood watch remains in effect through the first part of the day. Some flooding is occurring along area waterways in Southeast, where up to 4+ inches of rain has fallen over the last 36 hours. Additional rain today for Southeast will amount to half an inch to nearly an inch of rain through the Southern Inner Channels.

There’s good news for much of the state, as active weather looks to take a backseat in the coming days. Fall officially begins this evening, with quiet and sunny weather carrying us through Tuesday of next week. This will allow for several opportunities to get outside and soak up some sunshine and fall colors. While Southcentral can expect to see fairly dry conditions, the Panhandle will still hold onto daily scattered rain in the forecast. While there will be dry time embedded within each day, the overall trend continues to keep showers and rain in the forecast.

Into the weekend, Southcentral will see daily highs in the low to mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. With the clearer skies, this means that the chance for a light freeze/frost will stay with us across the region. The better opportunity will be through the Valley and into the Copper River Basin, while areas of East Anchorage and the Western Kenai also see frost possibilities. Hopefully you’ll get outside and soak up the sunshine, as the opportunities the last several weeks have been few and far between.

Looking ahead through the middle of next week, there is a chance we’ll see some shower potential build back into Southcentral. The best chance for this will come Tuesday into Wednesday, with highs likely falling into the upper 40s.

Have a wonderful and sunny weekend!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.