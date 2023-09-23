GRAPHIC: Alligator pulled from Florida waterway where body was recovered

The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a Largo park with a lake, the...
The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a Largo park with a lake, the sheriff’s office said.(BAY NEWS 9 (Spectrum News))
By BAY NEWS 9 staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (Bay News 9) - Florida officials are investigating a death after a body was found in a waterway near an alligator.

The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a waterway at a Largo park, the sheriff’s office said.

A witness called police after he saw the alligator with a body in its mouth, Bay News 9 reported.

Wildlife officials assisted in removing the alligator and deceased adult’s body from the waterway.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the 13-foot alligator was humanely killed by officials.

Authorities have not given any details about the person found in the lake.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 Bay News 9 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1,312 Permanent Fund dividend payments coming in early October
Anchorage Fire Department
Fire at former Golden Lion Hotel in Midtown
A bank robbery Tuesday at an Oceanview neighborhood bank has led the Federal Bureau of...
FBI searching for South Anchorage bank robbery suspect
Anchorage Police made an arrest of a suspect who was the subject of an hourslong search.
Midtown Anchorage search for suspect ends in arrest
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic school in Wasilla raised over 6k for the family.
Man with Alaska ties loses wife, son and in-law relatives in devastating Maui wildfires

Latest News

Weather Lab excites 3rd graders at Bear Valley Elementary
Weather Lab excited 3rd graders at Bear Valley Elementary
Lanes of Debarr, Bragaw closed to repair storm drain
Lanes of Debarr, Bragaw closed to repair storm drain
Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Tropical Storm Ophelia forecast to make landfall early Saturday on North Carolina coast
Tropical Storm Ophelia lashed the East Coast ahead of an early Saturday landfall. (CNN)
Radar: Ophelia lashes East Coast ahead of landfall