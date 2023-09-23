A sunshine weekend across a large swath of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Much of Alaska will get to see some sunshine through the weekend.

Southcentral will see decreasing clouds through the weekend with partly cloudy skies on Saturday, mostly sunny on Sunday and sunny on Monday. Temperatures will continue to be slightly cooler than seasonal normals. Highs for Anchorage will remain in the mid to low 50s.

The sunshine will also expand through the Interior on Sunday. Temperatures overnight will drop down into the mid 20s in parts of the Interior.

Sitka saw record rain on Thursday with 3.57 inches coming down in 24-hours. That breaks the previous daily record set in 1994 of 3.1 inches.

Southeast will see a break in the steady rain with scattered showers on Saturday, mainly early in the day and then showers again on Sunday with a few hints of sunshine on Monday.

