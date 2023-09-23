A sunshine weekend across a large swath of Alaska

Looking at some breaks in the clouds across Southcentral and parts of the Interior.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Much of Alaska will get to see some sunshine through the weekend.

Southcentral will see decreasing clouds through the weekend with partly cloudy skies on Saturday, mostly sunny on Sunday and sunny on Monday. Temperatures will continue to be slightly cooler than seasonal normals. Highs for Anchorage will remain in the mid to low 50s.

The sunshine will also expand through the Interior on Sunday. Temperatures overnight will drop down into the mid 20s in parts of the Interior.

Sitka saw record rain on Thursday with 3.57 inches coming down in 24-hours. That breaks the previous daily record set in 1994 of 3.1 inches.

Southeast will see a break in the steady rain with scattered showers on Saturday, mainly early in the day and then showers again on Sunday with a few hints of sunshine on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1,312 Permanent Fund dividend payments coming in early October
Anchorage Fire Department
Fire at former Golden Lion Hotel in Midtown
Anchorage Police made an arrest of a suspect who was the subject of an hourslong search.
Midtown Anchorage search for suspect ends in arrest
A bank robbery Tuesday at an Oceanview neighborhood bank has led the Federal Bureau of...
FBI searching for South Anchorage bank robbery suspect
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic school in Wasilla raised over 6k for the family.
Man with Alaska ties loses wife, son and in-law relatives in devastating Maui wildfires

Latest News

Looking at some breaks in the clouds across Southcentral and parts of the Interior.
Sunshine returns to many areas of the state
Sunnier skies and seasonal weather takes hold across Southcentral
Sunnier skies and seasonal weather takes hold across Southcentral
Sunnier skies and seasonal weather takes hold across Southcentral
Sunnier skies and seasonal weather takes hold across Southcentral
Rain showers taper off as summer officially comes to an end
Rain showers taper off as summer officially comes to an end