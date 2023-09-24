Moose calf rescued after being stuck in foundation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A moose calf was found stuck in the foundation of an old home in Bear Creek, Thursday, north of Seward.

Locals found the calf Thursday afternoon and gave it water. The little moose drank more than five gallons of water, Bear Creek resident Cathy Dougherty said. Dougherty said she wonders how long the moose had been stuck there. Pallets were restacked in the foundation and the moose was able to walk out Friday night, she said.

“She was just pacing the walls, the outside of the, the inside of the foundation, just pacing and crying, I guess,” Dougherty said. “I had never heard a moose cry before, but, a whimpering, you know, like trying to call mom back.”

Efforts are being made to contact the property’s owner to find ways to prevent another animal from becoming stuck, Dougherty said.

