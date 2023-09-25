Anchorage man indicted on arson charge in 2022 apartment fire

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been indicted in connection with an October 2022 apartment fire that spread to multiple units, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury last week returned an indictment charging Paul Bates, 24, with arson.

The fire happened at an apartment building on East 12th Avenue on Oct. 30, 2022. According to the release, Bates lit his own apartment on fire after an argument with a neighbor.

The fire led to an evacuation of the building. Bates was arrested the day of the fire.

If convicted, Bates faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years in prison.

