Anchorage police officer injured during traffic stop; suspect in custody

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage police officer was injured during a traffic stop on Wednesday and the suspect was later taken into custody, according to an Anchorage Police Department news release.

Thomas D. G. Ponsolle, 24, is charged with two counts of third-degree assault and one count each of failure to stop, reckless driving and violating conditions of release.

At 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, officers pulled over a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ponsolle for a traffic violation near the intersection of East 40th Avenue and Denali Street. Police said Ponsolle was on probation for multiple felonies at the time of the traffic stop.

Ponsolle pulled over in a parking lot on Denali Street and two officers came up to his car, one on the driver’s side and one on the passenger’s side.

When the officer on the driver’s side asked Ponsolle to get out of the car for a search, Ponsolle threw the car in reverse and hit the officer with the open door, the release said.

Police said Ponsolle backed into the patrol car, then drove off, headed southbound on Barrow Street and running two stop signs. Officers searched for Ponsolle but were unable to find him.

On Saturday just before 8 a.m., an officer spotted the Malibu in a parking lot on Juneau Street. The officer saw Ponsolle get out of his car and get into the passenger seat of another car, the release said. The driver of that car started to drive away and officers stopped the car.

Ponsolle was taken out of the car, placed into custody and taken to the Anchorage Jail.

Police said the officer who was hit by the open car door on Wednesday is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

