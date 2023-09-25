Bartlett High student charged after bringing airsoft gun, knife to school, police say

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Bartlett High School student has been charged after Anchorage police say he brought an airsoft gun and a knife to school Monday morning, according to a news release.

Officers were called to the school at 8:47 a.m. on a report of a gun that was seen on school grounds.

Police were told that a student showed what was believed to be a handgun to other students in a classroom. A student who saw the gun reported it to school security.

After officers found the airsoft gun and knife in the student’s possession, the student’s parents were told and charges were forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

“If you see something, say something,” police wrote in the release.

