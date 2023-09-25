Cooler mornings taking hold across the state, with Autumn in full swing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The quiet and sunny weather we saw over the weekend will continue into the first full week of autumn. Many across Southcentral are waking up this morning to either a frost or freeze, with a few locations managing to dip into the upper 20s. Sunshine through the day will quickly allow temperatures to warm by nearly 20 degrees, as afternoon highs climb back into the 50s. If you’re a fan of the quiet and sunny weather, a good portion of this week will see sunshine before clouds increase by week’s end.

While Southcentral stays dry for much of the week, the panhandle will continue to see daily rain chances. While some dry time will be embedded within each day, the overall trend for Southeast remains on the wetter side. Even with rain in the forecast, temperatures will have no trouble warming into the low to mid-50s for much of this week.

Enjoy the autumn weather taking hold across the state, while there is no significant storm on the horizon, we are at that time of the year where any rain that builds into the region could yield some light flurries mixed in. While that is all temperature dependent, one can easily see that the past previous mornings brought lows in the 30s across Southcentral.

Our next best chance of rain arrives this weekend, with widespread activity likely by Saturday. It’s possible that we’ll see highs struggle to climb out of the mid-40s in many spots.

Have a wonderful week ahead.

