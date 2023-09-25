Man accused in 2 Anchorage bank robberies arrested in Cooper Landing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is in custody after back-to-back bank and credit union robberies in Anchorage last week led to a brief search, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Tyler Ching, 34, was arrested Friday in Cooper Landing after tipsters reported the suspect resembled Ching. Authorities were later able to make a positive identification of the accused criminal.

Wearing a winter hat, sunglasses and a mask, Ching on Tuesday was allegedly captured on camera robbing Global Credit Union on Industry Way. Investigation revealed Ching pointed what appeared to be a handgun at customers and a teller and demanded money be placed in a bag, according to court documents.

The following day, Ching allegedly entered a Wells Fargo on Jewel Lake Road and again demanded money be placed in a bag while holding an apparent handgun.

Ching made off with over $2,000 in each robbery, for a total of $5,140, court documents said.

Ching is charged with two counts of bank robbery and faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

The FBI Anchorage’s Field Office, Alaska State Troopers, and Anchorage Police Department are continuing to investigate the case.

Authorities arrested another man accused in multiple bank robberies late last month. Etuale Ioane allegedly stole more than $3,400 between the two robberies, and was charged with four counts of credit union robbery that have the potential of 20 years in prison if convicted.

