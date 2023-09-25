Teen dies in apparent hunting accident near Kaltag, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A teen was killed in an apparent hunting accident near Kaltag over the weekend, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

On Saturday, troopers in Galena got a report that a 17-year-old boy was dead from an accidental gunshot about 23 miles downriver of Kaltag.

Troopers said there were “no immediate signs of foul play, and the investigation is ongoing.”

The boy’s next of kin have been notified, troopers said.

