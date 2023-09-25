Teen dies in apparent hunting accident near Kaltag, troopers say

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A teen was killed in an apparent hunting accident near Kaltag over the weekend, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

On Saturday, troopers in Galena got a report that a 17-year-old boy was dead from an accidental gunshot about 23 miles downriver of Kaltag.

Troopers said there were “no immediate signs of foul play, and the investigation is ongoing.”

The boy’s next of kin have been notified, troopers said.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOAA ship wraps up extensive Alaska expedition following fascinating discovery
NOAA ship wraps up extensive Alaska expedition following fascinating discovery
A moose calf was found stuck in the foundation of an old home in Bear Creek
Moose calf rescued after being stuck in foundation
$1,312 Permanent Fund dividend payments coming in early October
Out of 38,000 gallons of fuel purchased by the village, 12,000 was delivered
Fuel shortages have Tuluksak leaders worried about approaching winter
Riek rented 14 trucks to bring what he says ended up being more than 4,000 people to safety.
Alaskan rescues thousands of migrants from war in Northern Sudan

Latest News

File: Anchorage police cruiser
Bartlett High student charged after bringing airsoft gun, knife to school, police say
Fire at Anchorage apartment complex on Oct. 30, 2022
Anchorage man indicted on arson charge in 2022 apartment fire
Shishaldin Volcano from a previous eruption in August. Timothy Shangin was on a flight passing...
Shishaldin unrest continues, as Aleutian volcano erupts
FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
FastCast Sept. 25, 2023