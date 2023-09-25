Woman injures 1 in Anchorage shooting, remains at large, police say

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are searching for a 32-year-old woman charged with several counts of assault stemming from a shooting last week in the Mountain View neighborhood.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, Sonja Mataafa and another woman were interacting outside on Tuesday when Mataafa furnished a handgun. Police say Mataafa then fired at least once at the woman before fleeing from the scene. The victim was treated at the hospital for a lower-body wound.

Police have obtained a felony warrant for Mataafa’s arrest. She is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Police describe Mataafa as 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Any sightings or information about Mataafa’s whereabouts can be reported to APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 or 907-786-8900. Anonymous tips can be made through www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com. Police say Mataafa may still be armed and not to approach her.

Sonja Mataafa
Sonja Mataafa(Anchorage Police Department)

