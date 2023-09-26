Anchorage Health Department terminates contract with safety patrol and safety center provider

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department is terminating its contract with the company that operates its safety patrol and safety center.

Securitas has been providing that service to Anchorage’s vulnerable population since 2016, but after number numerous complaints and concerns, that service will now be provided by SALA Medical. A health department spokesperson said the safety patrol handles roughly 500 transports to the safety center annually.

After a roughly four-month search, AHD Public Information Officer Michelle Fehribach said SALA Medical’s contract started on Sept. 15 and the Securitas contract will end on Sept. 30.

“There’s actually about a two-week period where they’re shadowing Securitas to kind of learn the routes and the procedures and so that’s a smooth transition,” Fehribach said.

Fehribach said SALA Medical’s temporary six-month contract will be worth about $2.8 million. Securitas’ annual contract was only $2 million.

Fehribach explained that SALA’s contract is more money partly due to start-up costs.

“They need to have the vehicles that go on the patrols, and then also all the uniforms and kind of things like that. And they provided a cost estimate where they were kind of justifying all of their labor, they have a certified and trained staff, they’re ready to go, they’ll be able to fully staff the center from the get-go,” Fehribach said. “And we do expect that even the permanent, full-time contractor will probably cost a bit more than the contract that we’ve had in place previously.”

The size of the contract has gotten the attention of some assembly members.

“So you think if you paid Securitas as good as this, they would be, it would have done better and we wouldn’t have needed to do this? I don’t know there’s there’s a certain degree that, maybe yes, but they certainly gave them a lot of opportunities to get it together and it wasn’t happening,” Assembly member Karen Bronga said.

The ending of Securitas’ contract is the result of a lack of compliance, Fehribach said. In fact, the company’s contract was suspended for 10 days back in July.

“They’re supposed to provide 24-hour service, seven days a week, but they were not able to do that. So, often the vans were not in service, which then puts the police and fire departments in the response situation,” Fehribach said.

Securitas dealt with other problems before this summer, such as when a report surfaced that a safety patrol employee pushed an inebriated man out of the sleep-off center in a wheelchair, dumping him in the snow.

“We’re not sure exactly what happened in December,” Fehribach said.

Fehribach said Securitas has cited staffing issues as the root of their problems.

Alaska’s News Source has reached out to the company for comment and has not heard back at this time.

Fehribach says they plan to have a permanent contract in place with a provider by December.

