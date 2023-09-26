Harvest moon hits the skies this week

According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the...
According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the start of fall.(Jeff Hollett)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The fourth and final supermoon of the year will be visible this week, weather permitting.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

The harvest moon will be closest to Earth for this orbit Wednesday night around 9 EDT. NASA said the moon will appear full for three days around this time, from Wednesday night to Saturday morning.

According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the start of fall.

Farmers relied on the moon’s light to harvest their crops late into the night before electricity.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shishaldin Volcano from a previous eruption in August. Timothy Shangin was on a flight passing...
Shishaldin unrest continues, as Aleutian volcano erupts
Sonja Mataafa
Woman injures 1 in Anchorage shooting, remains at large, police say
Riek rented 14 trucks to bring what he says ended up being more than 4,000 people to safety.
Alaskan rescues thousands of migrants from war in Northern Sudan
Alaska State Troopers patch
Teen dies in apparent hunting accident near Kaltag, troopers say
Anchorage police officer injured during traffic stop; suspect in custody

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea
Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, center, arrives at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for...
Philadelphia officer contests murder charges over fatal shooting during traffic stop
FastCast morning digital headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.
Morning FastCast Sept. 26, 2023
General Electric washing machines are displayed at a retailer, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in...
US consumer confidence tumbles in September as American anxiety about the future grows