Nice fall weather for much of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fall sunshine is going to grace much of the state over the week, the last week of the month of September. High pressure is parked over the northern coast and it sticks around much of the week.

Clear skies in the Interior overnight will mean frosty conditions as temperatures drop to the 20s, with daytime temperatures rebounding into the 40s.

The active weather lies in the Gulf of Alaska, where low pressure is spinning clouds and rain into the Panhandle. With the moisture moving in from the south and west, this will mean heavier precipitation in the central to southern parts of the region but not so much over the north.

Hot spots were Ketchikan and Sitka, both hitting a temperature of 66 degrees.

The cold spot was McKinley Park, registering a low of 14 degrees.

