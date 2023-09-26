Nice fall weather for much of Alaska

Wet weather in Southeast
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fall sunshine is going to grace much of the state over the week, the last week of the month of September. High pressure is parked over the northern coast and it sticks around much of the week.

Clear skies in the Interior overnight will mean frosty conditions as temperatures drop to the 20s, with daytime temperatures rebounding into the 40s.

The active weather lies in the Gulf of Alaska, where low pressure is spinning clouds and rain into the Panhandle. With the moisture moving in from the south and west, this will mean heavier precipitation in the central to southern parts of the region but not so much over the north.

Hot spots were Ketchikan and Sitka, both hitting a temperature of 66 degrees.

The cold spot was McKinley Park, registering a low of 14 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOAA ship wraps up extensive Alaska expedition following fascinating discovery
NOAA ship wraps up extensive Alaska expedition following fascinating discovery
Riek rented 14 trucks to bring what he says ended up being more than 4,000 people to safety.
Alaskan rescues thousands of migrants from war in Northern Sudan
Shishaldin Volcano from a previous eruption in August. Timothy Shangin was on a flight passing...
Shishaldin unrest continues, as Aleutian volcano erupts
A moose calf was found stuck in the foundation of an old home in Bear Creek
Moose calf rescued after being stuck in foundation
Alaska State Troopers patch
Teen dies in apparent hunting accident near Kaltag, troopers say

Latest News

MF- Sat-rad 9-25-23
Nice fall weather for much of Alaska
Cooler mornings taking hold across the state, with Autumn in full swing
Cooler mornings taking hold across the state, with autumn in full swing
Cooler mornings taking hold across the state, with Autumn in full swing
Cooler mornings taking hold across the state, with Autumn in full swing
Alaska autumn is in full swing
Alaska autumn is in full swing