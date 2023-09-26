Travis Kelce jersey sales spike nearly 400% after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is trending after Taylor Swift sat in his stadium suite during Sunday’s game.

Swift’s attendance brought an unexpected spike in Kelce’s jersey sales online.

On Sunday, Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players after a nearly 400% spike in sales across Fanatics’ websites.

Kelce and Swift are rumored to be dating, although neither has confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOAA ship wraps up extensive Alaska expedition following fascinating discovery
NOAA ship wraps up extensive Alaska expedition following fascinating discovery
Riek rented 14 trucks to bring what he says ended up being more than 4,000 people to safety.
Alaskan rescues thousands of migrants from war in Northern Sudan
A moose calf was found stuck in the foundation of an old home in Bear Creek
Moose calf rescued after being stuck in foundation
Shishaldin Volcano from a previous eruption in August. Timothy Shangin was on a flight passing...
Shishaldin unrest continues, as Aleutian volcano erupts
No injuries in homeless camp fire near Midtown Anchorage
No injuries in homeless camp fire near Midtown Anchorage

Latest News

Anchor Lutheran School employees 10 Ukrainian workers. The director says he doesn't want to...
Ukrainians who fled the war wait to hear how long they can stay
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Winning numbers drawn for $785 million Powerball jackpot
Lawmakers are continuing to push back against the proposed Kroger - Albertson merger that...
Alaska lawmakers push back on Kroger-Albertsons merger in letter to FTC chair
Anchorage Health Department terminates contract with safety patrol and safety center provider
Anchorage Health Department terminates contract with safety patrol and safety center provider