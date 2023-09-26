Uber Eats will accept SNAP benefits beginning next year

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who...
Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.(Uber Technologies)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:17 AM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Uber Eats is taking steps to make sure more people have access to fresh groceries.

The company announced it will allow customers to use food stamps for food orders beginning next year.

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.

The company announced it will also begin to accept flexible spending account cards and flex cards that are issued through managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shishaldin Volcano from a previous eruption in August. Timothy Shangin was on a flight passing...
Shishaldin unrest continues, as Aleutian volcano erupts
Alaska State Troopers patch
Teen dies in apparent hunting accident near Kaltag, troopers say
Sonja Mataafa
Woman injures 1 in Anchorage shooting, remains at large, police say
Riek rented 14 trucks to bring what he says ended up being more than 4,000 people to safety.
Alaskan rescues thousands of migrants from war in Northern Sudan
Anchorage police officer injured during traffic stop; suspect in custody

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,...
Amazon sued by FTC and 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers
Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, center, arrives at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for...
Judge dismisses charges against Philadelphia police officer in fatal shooting during traffic stop
Juan Zuniga, a first-year deckhand on the Agnes Sabine, refuels the boat, Friday, June 23,...
As climate change and high costs plague Alaska’s fisheries, fewer young people take up the trade
As climate change and high costs plague Alaska’s fisheries, fewer young people take up the trade
As climate change and high costs plague Alaska’s fisheries, fewer young people take up the trade
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One as he departs Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at Andrews Air...
Biden arrives in Michigan to join UAW strike picket line