Alaska is in-between storms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fall is progressing across the state, with much of the mainland seeing dry, even sunny days. Nights are chilly though, as temperatures edge downward as we prepare to say goodbye to September. High pressure has been helpful in this weather but will be pushed east toward the end of the week. And that will bring in changes.

The exception to the dry weather is Southeast Alaska. A low pressure system is spinning nearby and is sending bands of rain into the region. Rain could be heavy at times in the southern end of the region.

Another storm is spinning north of the western Aleutians. This system will arrive over the western coasts by Wednesday night, seeing cloud cover, rain and increasing winds to follow.

Hot spot was Petersburg, hitting a temperature of 62 degrees.

The cold spot was McKinley Park, registering a low of 13 degrees.

