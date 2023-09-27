Alaska is in between storms

Rain in Southeast while another storm approaches from the west
Alaska is in-between storms
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fall is progressing across the state, with much of the mainland seeing dry, even sunny days. Nights are chilly though, as temperatures edge downward as we prepare to say goodbye to September. High pressure has been helpful in this weather but will be pushed east toward the end of the week. And that will bring in changes.

The exception to the dry weather is Southeast Alaska. A low pressure system is spinning nearby and is sending bands of rain into the region. Rain could be heavy at times in the southern end of the region.

Another storm is spinning north of the western Aleutians. This system will arrive over the western coasts by Wednesday night, seeing cloud cover, rain and increasing winds to follow.

Hot spot was Petersburg, hitting a temperature of 62 degrees.

The cold spot was McKinley Park, registering a low of 13 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shishaldin Volcano from a previous eruption in August. Timothy Shangin was on a flight passing...
Shishaldin unrest continues, as Aleutian volcano erupts
Sonja Mataafa
Woman injures 1 in Anchorage shooting, remains at large, police say
Alaska State Troopers patch
Teen dies in apparent hunting accident near Kaltag, troopers say
FBI searching for South Anchorage bank robbery suspect
Man accused in 2 Anchorage bank robberies arrested in Cooper Landing
Anchorage police officer injured during traffic stop; suspect in custody

Latest News

MF-Jetstream AK 9-26-23
Alaska is in-between storms
Quiet across much of Alaska, with rain continuing in Southeast
Quiet across much of Alaska with rain continuing in Southeast
Quiet across much of Alaska, with rain continuing in Southeast
Quiet across much of Alaska, with rain continuing in Southeast
MF- Sat-rad 9-25-23
Nice fall weather for much of Alaska