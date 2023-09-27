Aurora overhead! See the photos!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Those who stay up into the early morning hours, or get up before dawn and happened to glance outside Tuesday, saw a Fall light show when the northern lights burst into a bright display. Viewers from the Kenai Peninsula to the Arctic Slope reported seeing the Aurora Borealis glowing.

Aurora Borealis in Kaktovik, Alaska . Nora Jane Burns 9-25-23 (KTUU)

Red auroras, considered rare and are harder to see with the human eye. This spectrum of color shows up at the highest altitudes, more than 120 miles above earth. Green in the most common color of the Aurora and the one most often viewed, because it the easiest to see. The types of atmospheric gases like oxygen and nitrogen can also influence the color of the aurora. Green is influenced by oxygen, blue by nitrogen.

Aurora sighted in Eagle River, AK. Tom R. 9-26-23 (KTUU)

Auroral displays begin as solar plasma from the sun carried to earth by solar winds. The particles of energy get swept into the earth’s magnetic field, mostly the north and south poles. As the electrons and protons collide with gases in the atmosphere, tiny little sparks of light are emitted.

Where did the colorful bands of light get their name? The term Aurora Borealis comes from the astronomer Galileo in 1619. Aurora was the name for the goddess of the dawn according to the Romans (known as Eos and usually described as “rosy-fingered” by the Greeks), while Boreas was the god of the north wind.

Aurora and the Big Dipper seen over Soldotna, AK. Chuck DuCharme 9-26-23 (KTUU)

Good news too, solar activity is expected to steadily increase until fall 2024.

For the forecast - check out the university of Alaska Fairbanks’ Geophysical Institute

