Feds say Alaska Native Health Center has fixed emergency treatment issues

Hospital faced potentially losing ability to bill for Medicare services
By David Bernknopf
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Alaska Native Health Center says in a press release that it has now solved issues surrounding operation of its emergency services and regained it’s so-called “deemed status.”

Deemed status allows hospitals to bill for Medicare services. The center lost that important status after an inspection in June by federal regulators revealed problems with how emergency services were being run — as well as governance issues at the facility.

Now the group says regulators re-inspected the Health Center and approved changes instituted by the hospital system. If the issues had not been dealt with, the hospital could have lost the ability to bill for Medicare services.

The Alaska Native Medical Center is a 172-bed facility in Anchorage and is jointly owned by the Southcentral Foundation and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has not yet responded to requests for additional detail regarding its decision to restore the deemed status.

