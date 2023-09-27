Former St. Paul police chief convicted on sexual abuse charge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Arkansas man who previously served as the St. Paul chief of police was convicted Tuesday of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Nicholas J. Hunnicutt’s conviction comes almost six years after the law enforcement officer was arrested in Arkansas for the November 2015 incident.

According to the Department of Law, Hunnicutt inappropriately touched a 14-year-old minor on the island of St. Paul.

Hunnicutt is slated to be sentenced on Jan. 29, 2024, and could receive up to 15 years in prison. Hunnicutt is a first-time felony offender.

The former Alaska policeman was 37 years old at the time of the conviction in 2017.

The trial was delayed several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic after being investigated by the Alaska State Troopers and Arkansas State Police.

The city recently switched its law enforcement from a police force to the Village Public Safety Program.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

