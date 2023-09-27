Soak up the dry weather — rain returns by the weekend

Saturday into Sunday looks to be the wettest day for Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure that has been contributing to much of Mainland Alaska’s weather this week is slowly backing off. This has allowed a slight increase in cloud coverage through the night, with areas from Southcentral into Interior Alaska dealing with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. The clouds in Southcentral are building northward from the Gulf of Alaska from the low that continues to bring rain to much of Southeast Alaska.

While clouds are here to start off the morning, sunshine makes a return throughout the day. We’ll see temperatures rebound back into the 40s and 50s, with some windy conditions near the coast. Winds will be the greatest through Seward and Whittier, where funneling of the winds will lead to gusts upwards of 30 to 45 mph. Outside of the winds, expect another quiet day across Southcentral.

Enjoy what sunny weather we do see, as clouds are set to return through the rest of the week, with increasing rain chances. We’ll trade mostly sunny skies for partly sunny conditions into Thursday, with Friday bringing mostly cloudy skies. While an area of low pressure moving through the Bering Sea will be responsible for the clouds increasing, limited rain chances will stay with us, as only spot showers look likely on Friday.

However, as we look at the weekend, another low moving into the Gulf of Alaska will effectively end our dry streak and bring the return to rain showers. It’s highly likely we’ll see additional snow accumulation in the mountains, with surface temperatures holding in the 40s for highs. There is some good news though, as this system will come to an end on Monday, with sunshine returning on Tuesday.

Southeast will continue to hold onto widespread rain through the rest of this week, with Thursday bringing the best chance for some dry time for the Panhandle. By Friday into the weekend, rain showers creep back in with winds returning to the region.

Have a safe rest of the week!

Find more weather alerts and information here

