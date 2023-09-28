Costco is now selling 24-karat gold bars

Costco is now selling bars of gold.
Costco is now selling bars of gold.(CNN, Costco Wholesale)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s a new one to add to your Costco shopping list -- a gold bar.

The retailer is now selling 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bars for just under $2,000 each.

They’re available on Costco’s website and come individually stamped with a unique serial number.

A Costco top executive says they’re a hot item, selling out within a couple of hours after landing on the website.

The bars come from the South African mining company Rand Refinery and Swiss precious metal supplier PAMP Suisse.

The gold is non-refundable and ships via UPS.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Sears warehouse in Anchorage will become Amazon's first sorting facility in the state
Former Sears warehouse will become Amazon’s first sorting facility in Alaska
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter near the crash site near Knik Glacier.
‘Inadequate’ pilot training largely blamed for deadly 2021 helicopter crash that killed 5, including Czech billionaire
Cannabis
‘I don’t see how they can succeed’: Several cannabis stores expected to close this year
Nicholas J. Hunnicutt
Former St. Paul police chief convicted on sexual abuse charge
Several teachers were in tears at Monday night's school board meeting where parents and staff...
Frustrations with Valdez School District continue after high school principal resignation

Latest News

FILE - A sign hangs on Boston Children's Hospital, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston. A...
Woman pleads guilty to calling in hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Menendez pled...
Menendez tells Senate colleagues he won’t resign, remains defiant amid bribery charges
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
Investigators release preliminary report on plane crash that killed husband of Rep. Peltola
Investigators release preliminary report on plane crash that killed husband of Rep. Peltola
Glenn Highway closed near Kings River after fuel tanker rollover
Glenn Highway closed near Kings River after fuel tanker rollover