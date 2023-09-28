Couple accused of trying to sell jaguar in Academy Sports parking lot after also selling margay cub

Investigators recovered both the margay cub (left) and the jaguar cub.
Investigators recovered both the margay cub (left) and the jaguar cub.(U.S. Attorney's Office – Southern District of Texas)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McALLEN, Texas (Gray News) – A couple in Texas have been arrested for selling two big cats, including one in the parking lot of an Academy Sports store, according to officials.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Texas said Rafael Gutierrez-Galvan, 29, and his wife Deyanira Garza, 28, made their first court appearance Wednesday.

A criminal complaint said Gutierrez-Galvan sold a margay cub on Aug. 24 for $7,500 in the parking lot of a local Academy Sports store.

On Tuesday, Gutierrez-Galvan attempted to sell a jaguar cub to the same buyer, the attorney’s office said. However, the sale was thwarted when police conducted a traffic stop.

Investigators recovered both the jaguar cub and the margay cub. It’s unclear where they were taken.

Officials said neither Gutierrez-Galvan nor Garza possess a license to buy, sell, trade or transport exotic animals.

Officials said this is the first case filed under The Big Cat Act, which was enacted in December 2022 and prohibits the importation, transportation, sale, and possession of prohibited wildlife species.

If convicted, Gutierrez-Galvan and Garza face up to five years in federal prison and up to $20,000 in fines.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Sears warehouse in Anchorage will become Amazon's first sorting facility in the state
Former Sears warehouse will become Amazon’s first sorting facility in Alaska
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter near the crash site near Knik Glacier.
‘Inadequate’ pilot training largely blamed for deadly 2021 helicopter crash that killed 5, including Czech billionaire
Cannabis
‘I don’t see how they can succeed’: Several cannabis stores expected to close this year
Several teachers were in tears at Monday night's school board meeting where parents and staff...
Frustrations with Valdez School District continue after high school principal resignation
Aurora-Fairbanks-Nader Kasfy 9-25-23
Alaskans dazzled by colorful auroras around the 49th state

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdown
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
California governor signs law to raise minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour
Remains of missing mom Suzanne Morphew were found 30 minutes away from her home three years...
Suzanne Morphew's remains found after 3 years
A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...
First fraud indictments related to Anchorage COVID-19 distributions charge couple for $1.6M in stolen funds
Three people are caught on camera breaking into Exclusive Hype in downtown Lincoln and stealing...
$20K worth of left shoes stolen from vintage clothing shop, officials say