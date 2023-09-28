First fraud indictments related to Anchorage COVID-19 distributions charge couple for $1.6M in stolen funds

House of Transformations got $1.6 million federal grant through municipality
FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023
By David Bernknopf
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Anchorage couple for allegedly fraudulently using a COVID-related grant of $1,623,165 provided to the organization in 2021.

Court documents show 41-year-old Rosaline Natazha Mavaega and 44-year-old Esau Malele Fualema Jr. are accused of depositing grants into the House of Transformations checking account, but then allegedly using the money for personal expenses.

When House of Transformations applied for the COVID-19 relief money through the American Recovery Plan Act, they said the money would be used to aid chronically homeless people with “employment search, life skills classes, Peer support, mental/behavioral health assessments, apprenticeship/vocational programs, goal setting & individualized action plans.”

According to the indictment, instead of using the money for those purposes, Mavaega and Fualema Jr. had other ideas.

“[Instead] of using these funds for the purposes identified in the grant, the defendants moved the money into their personal bank accounts and accounts associated with other corporations under their control. They allegedly used the money to finance their for-profit business operations, pay tax dept on another business, secure a personal cash loan and buy cryptocurrency,” a press release issued by the United States Attorney’s office in Alaska stated.

According to the Department of Justice, the couple then applied for an additional $2 million in COVID-related grants in 2022.

The Department of Justice says Mavaega was arrested Wednesday at the Captain Cook Hotel and Fualema Jr. was arrested at his home.

They have both been charged with five federal counts including major fraud.

