Gator missing top jaw named after Dolly Parton song

A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland in Florida. (WESH, EUSTACIA KANTER, GATORLAND, CNN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Fla. (Gray News) – A small alligator that recently became an internet sensation for missing its top jaw officially has a name.

After receiving dozens of suggestions, members of Gatorland have named her Jawlene as a spinoff from one of Dolly Parton’s songs.

“This gator is an absolute treasure,” Gatorland President and CEO Mark McHugh said in a Facebook post. “But another American treasure is Dolly Parton. Man, we love Dolly so much. One of the names that kind of run really clear with us and grew on us was a takeoff of one of Dolly’s famous songs.”

Jawlene has a private bungalow at Gatorland to keep her isolated from the other animals while she adjusts to her new environment.

McHugh said she ate two mice on her own Wednesday and is slowly starting to gain some weight.

The folks at Gatorland believe her snout was probably sliced off by a boat propeller and had probably been living off things like frogs and snails.

McHugh said they plan to hold off on the potential of a prosthetic jaw for now so she can get comfortable with her living arrangements.

“We don’t want to stress her out,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Sears warehouse in Anchorage will become Amazon's first sorting facility in the state
Former Sears warehouse will become Amazon’s first sorting facility in Alaska
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter near the crash site near Knik Glacier.
‘Inadequate’ pilot training largely blamed for deadly 2021 helicopter crash that killed 5, including Czech billionaire
Cannabis
‘I don’t see how they can succeed’: Several cannabis stores expected to close this year
Nicholas J. Hunnicutt
Former St. Paul police chief convicted on sexual abuse charge
Several teachers were in tears at Monday night's school board meeting where parents and staff...
Frustrations with Valdez School District continue after high school principal resignation

Latest News

FILE - A sign hangs on Boston Children's Hospital, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston. A...
Woman pleads guilty to calling in hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Menendez pled...
Menendez tells Senate colleagues he won’t resign, remains defiant amid bribery charges
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
Investigators release preliminary report on plane crash that killed husband of Rep. Peltola
Investigators release preliminary report on plane crash that killed husband of Rep. Peltola
Glenn Highway closed near Kings River after fuel tanker rollover
Glenn Highway closed near Kings River after fuel tanker rollover