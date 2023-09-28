Glenn Highway closed near Kings River after fuel tanker rollover

FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023
By Paul Choate
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fuel tanker rollover has closed the Glenn Highway in both directions near Kings River, according to Alaska State Troopers Communications Director Austin McDaniel.

The tanker rolled off the highway around mile 67, McDaniel said.

No one was injured in the crash and the tanker was the only vehicle involved.

McDaniel said the highway is expected to be closed for a few more hours as crews work to remove the tanker.

