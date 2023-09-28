Peruvian national accused of targeting Alaska, other states with more than 150 bomb threats arrested

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Peruvian national has been arrested and faces numerous charges related to bomb threats in multiple states, including Alaska, as well as for soliciting child pornography, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Eddie Manuel Nunez Santos, 33, was arrested on Sept. 26 by Peruvian authorities in Lima.

Nunez Santos is accused of making more than 150 hoax bomb threats that targeted school districts, synagogues, airports, hospitals, and a shopping mall, according to the release. The threats were made between Sept. 15 and 21 and spanned the states of Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania.

Authorities said the threats caused evacuations of thousands of kids in school, a lockdown at a hospital, and flight delays.

Nunez Santos is also accused of using the alias “Lucas” online and posing as a 15-year-old boy, during which he asked at least two underaged girls to send him nude photos, the release said. When the girls refused or stopped talking to him, he threatened to bomb their schools or kill them.

During some of the threats, Nunez Santos would tell targeted institutions to contact phone numbers or IP addresses connected to underaged girls he had communicated with, the release said.

Nunez Santos is charged with transmitting threatening interstate communications, conveying false information and hoaxes, attempting to sexually exploit a child, attempting to coerce and entice a minor, and attempting to receive child pornography.

If convicted on all charges, Nunez Santos could face decades in prison.

The National Security and International Narcotics Unit is investigating the case.

The release did not name any specific institutions within Alaska, or the other states, that Nunez Santos is accused of targeting. A report of bomb threats last week closed multiple schools in 12 districts across Alaska.

