Queen guitarist Brian May played a huge role in NASA mission to collect asteroid sample

A rare dumbo octopus was spotted in the deep sea, and NASA brought a sample from a nearby asteroid with the help of Queen guitarist Brian May. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Brian May is a rock ‘n’ roll legend and now also an accomplished scientist who is being credited with helping bring home NASA’s first asteroid sample.

The asteroid sample collected by NASA was taken from a giant space rock that has the potential to collide with the earth sometime in the future.

The sample was obtained by OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu and flown back into the earth’s orbit Sunday, according to CNN.

OSIRIS-REx, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer, left the planet in 2016 and started to orbit Bennu in 2018. It collected the sample in 2020 and started its nearly 4 billion-mile journey back to Earth in May 2021.

In a clip aired on NASA TV Sunday, Queen guitarist and astrophysicist Brian May told viewers he was “immensely proud” to have contributed to such a feat.

May reportedly played an important role in the mission. He created stereoscopic images from the spacecraft’s data that allowed the mission leader and his team to find a site safe enough to land and collect a sample.

Despite his contribution, May was unable to attend the historic event as the asteroid sample was received by NASA.

“I’m rehearsing for a Queen tour but my heart stays with you as this precious sample is recovered,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Sears warehouse in Anchorage will become Amazon's first sorting facility in the state
Former Sears warehouse will become Amazon’s first sorting facility in Alaska
FBI searching for South Anchorage bank robbery suspect
Man accused in 2 Anchorage bank robberies arrested in Cooper Landing
Third and Ingra homeless encampment in Anchorage
Anchorage asks SCOTUS to reconsider lower court homeless ruling; moves ahead with camp abatement plan
No injuries in homeless camp fire near Midtown Anchorage
‘It’s a wicked problem’: AFD says no easy solution to homeless encampment fires
Lawmakers are continuing to push back against the proposed Kroger - Albertson merger that...
Alaska lawmakers push back on Kroger-Albertsons merger in letter to FTC chair

Latest News

‘Inadequate’ pilot training largely blamed for deadly 2021 helicopter crash that killed 5,...
‘Inadequate’ pilot training largely blamed for deadly 2021 helicopter crash that killed 5
Army chief of staff, sergeant major visit JBER's 11th Airborne Division
Army chief of staff, sergeant major visit JBER’s 11th Airborne Division
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder,...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect suggested to psychologist that he wanted police to kill him
A rare dumbo octopus was spotted in the deep sea, and NASA brought a sample from a nearby...
Dumbo octopus spotted on expedition, NASA brings back asteroid sample with help from Brian May