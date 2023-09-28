A run of fall sun comes to an end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clear skies over Southcentral Alaska will allow temperatures to drop to below freezing in parts of the region. Clouds will start moving into the region Thursday and that will mean a chance of rain as the weekend arrives.

Two storm systems will affect the southern half of the state through the week. The first moves over western Alaska, with a second and more vibrant system approaching from the south by Saturday.

The first low pressure system primarily impacts the western side of the state, first with a round of rain showers, but some snow could mix in as temperatures cool off after the main front passes by. Winds will be out of the Southwest for most areas.

Rainfall was again very measurable in southeast in Wednesday. Sitka recorded 1.75 inches of rain, .70 inches in Juneau and .50 inches for Ketchikan. Rain will taper off to showers Wednesday.

