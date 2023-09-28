Wet and cooler weather as September comes to a close

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Copy, paste and repeat!

That’s been the weather pattern this week, with the only difference being a slight increase in cloud coverage each day. Today will provide near identical conditions as yesterday, although we’ll see a bit more cloud coverage through the day. This comes as an area of low pressure continues to build through the Bering sea into Western and Southwest Alaska.

Rain out west will be very light, with all locations amounting to less than a quarter of an inch. The area of low pressure, while weak, will contribute to increasing clouds for Southcentral as the week draws to a close. While we’ll see sunshine today, into the evening hours clouds will steadily begin to increase from the west and southwest. This will help keep temperatures a few degrees warmer into the overnight hours. There’s also a slight chance we’ll see some showers for eastern Prince William Sound, as a low continues to die out.

A better chance of rain for all of Southcentral arrives overnight Friday into Saturday. While most of the rain will remain near the gulf coast, inland locations could see some scattered showers. With rain and clouds in the forecast, solar insolation won’t provide much in the way of warmth. We’ll easily see highs drop back into the mid to upper 40s. The heaviest rain looks to arrive by Sunday and Monday, as the low moves into the Gulf of Alaska. This will also bring the return to rain for Southeast, which is set to experience a day and half of drier weather for the panhandle.

There is some good news, as rain will be short-lived. Starting Monday, the rain tapers off and sunshine will gradually make a return to the region. This will lead to a return to overnight lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s, while afternoon highs struggle to climb out of the mid to upper 40s.

Enjoy the fall weather, even with rain heading our way.

